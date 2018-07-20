Quintana Energy Services (QES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 7446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

QES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

The company has a market cap of $239.87 million and a PE ratio of -143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $141.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. research analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

