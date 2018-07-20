Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $419,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,721 shares of company stock worth $1,255,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNA. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quantenna Communications traded down $0.05, reaching $16.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,647. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

