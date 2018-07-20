QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Receives $45.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Marino purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,609.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,639 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,739,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,380,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 21.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.