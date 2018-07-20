QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) PT Raised to $44.00

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $523,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 62,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,709.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,589.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,757 shares of company stock worth $4,221,639 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

