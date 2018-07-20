QCR (QCRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 164,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,730. QCR has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $175,829.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $257,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $439,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

