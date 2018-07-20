QCR (QCRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.13%.

QCR traded down $4.05, hitting $45.25, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The company has a market capitalization of $680.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 1,168 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $54,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock worth $439,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QCR by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in QCR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QCR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

