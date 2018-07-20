Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Cathay General Bancorp opened at $42.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,480.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,587. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

