Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Lifted by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 target price on ProAssurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of ProAssurance opened at $38.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.54.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,986,000 after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 256,834 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,743,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ProAssurance news, insider Howard H. Friedman purchased 2,000 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 273,153 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.