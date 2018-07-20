Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.76 by C($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.68 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$254.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$256.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$254.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$262.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway opened at C$254.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$189.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$257.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.