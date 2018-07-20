Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Archrock Inc (AROC) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Archrock in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

