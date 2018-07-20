Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for American Express Boosted by Analyst (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

AXP opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,807,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,338 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $488,784,000 after acquiring an additional 539,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,058,115,000 after acquiring an additional 414,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

