Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Issued By Desjardins

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

