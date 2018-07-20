Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

JAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.12.

Jagged Peak Energy opened at $14.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of -1.42.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,415,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 593,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 770,313 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Davidson acquired 11,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $147,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $221,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,833,843.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

