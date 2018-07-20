Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Cormark increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $192.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $150.91 and a fifty-two week high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,205,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,190,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,081,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,793,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,763 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,603 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,254,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

