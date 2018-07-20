Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.34 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $58.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Q2 posted sales of $47.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $238.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $238.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $294.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $299.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Q2 has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $604,740.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,858.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,096 shares of company stock worth $15,890,986. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $4,621,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

