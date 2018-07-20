Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Lifted by William Blair

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Potbelly from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Potbelly opened at $12.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Potbelly by 28.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 410.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

