Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (MDLZ)

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

MDLZ stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

