Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Increased by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Shares of EOG Resources opened at $122.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

