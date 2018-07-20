Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Increased by Analyst

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.23 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen set a $109.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Carter’s opened at $117.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Carter’s news, Director David Pulver acquired 3,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.32 per share, with a total value of $300,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,212.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $25,848,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 242,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $22,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,384,000 after acquiring an additional 209,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 547,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.