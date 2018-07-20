Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Corp Raised by Analyst (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

AR stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $305,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $47,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

