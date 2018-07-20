Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,331,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,708 over the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,116 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,566,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 865,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,166,000 after acquiring an additional 773,230 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,334,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

