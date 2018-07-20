Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Kingstone Companies Inc Issued By Boenning Scattergood (KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.