Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

WPM stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 874,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,605,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

