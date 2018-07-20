Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Valero Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Goldman now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$38.75” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 119.63% and a net margin of 48.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

VLP opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Valero Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 588.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States.

