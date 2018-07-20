Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Freshpet opened at $29.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.58 and a beta of 1.70. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $101,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

