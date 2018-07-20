Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Williams Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas opened at $14.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

