Pwmco LLC Takes $5.30 Million Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Thermon Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pwmco LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,371,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 225.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE:THR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,126. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.