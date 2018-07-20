Pwmco LLC Purchases Shares of 88,875 National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,000. National Presto Industries accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pwmco LLC owned approximately 1.28% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries traded down $0.05, hitting $120.00, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,153. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.80 and a 52 week high of $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.41.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The conglomerate reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

