Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 13.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Public Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 111.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 124,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

PSA stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

