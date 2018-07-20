Public Storage (PSA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4852494449986 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Public Storage opened at $222.46 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

