Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Position Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $52.17 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,093,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,299,322 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

