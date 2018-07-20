PTC (PTC) Given a $113.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $113.00 price target on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.
PTC traded down $0.03, hitting $97.00, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,816. PTC has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $636,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $2,059,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,529 shares in the company, valued at $50,454,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,778 shares of company stock worth $4,655,724. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,397,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 530,133 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,055,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,912,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
