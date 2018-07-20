PTC (PTC) Given a $113.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $113.00 price target on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

PTC traded down $0.03, hitting $97.00, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,816. PTC has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PTC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $636,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $2,059,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,529 shares in the company, valued at $50,454,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,778 shares of company stock worth $4,655,724. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,397,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 530,133 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,055,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,912,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

