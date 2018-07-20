Prudential Financial (PRU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry quarter to date. Prudential continues to benefit from growth in asset-based businesses, lower taxes, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations (provides it with better organic growth opportunities than peers) and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will continue to help Prudential lead the space. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are tailwinds. It expects ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term. However, exposure to still low interest rates, mounting expenses weighing on margin expansion concern. A Zacks Rank #2 combined with Earnings ESP of 0.09% makes us confident of positive earnings surprise as it reports second quarter results on Aug 1.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $92.05 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

