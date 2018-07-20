Provident Financial plc (PFG) Insider Purchases £151.44 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 24 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($200.45).

Shares of Provident Financial opened at GBX 625.80 ($8.28) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 426.60 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,284 ($43.47).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Numis Securities reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 1,264 ($16.73) to GBX 904 ($11.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Provident Financial to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 584 ($7.73) to GBX 750 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 550 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 1,100 ($14.56) to GBX 750 ($9.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 916 ($12.12).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

