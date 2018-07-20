Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 17.35%.
PVBC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.82. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Provident Bancorp
