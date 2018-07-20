Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 17.35%.

PVBC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.82. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

