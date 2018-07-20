Prototanium (PR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00016315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Prototanium has a market cap of $235,641.00 and $14.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00298153 BTC.

Version (V) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About Prototanium

Prototanium is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,960 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

