Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $140.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.