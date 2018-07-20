Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $672,000 Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $2,250,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,407,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.76.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,010 shares of company stock worth $4,466,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $437.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

