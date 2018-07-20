Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $938,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 406.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13,146.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.