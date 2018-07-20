Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $200.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $201.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

