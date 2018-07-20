ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG) Position Increased by Mosaic Financial Partners Inc.

Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

UYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,293. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

