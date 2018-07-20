ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGHG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.48. 59,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2486 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

