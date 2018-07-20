PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the period. PROS makes up 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PROS worth $72,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROS traded up $0.09, hitting $38.32, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,994. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PROS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,820,127.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

