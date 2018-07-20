Prologis (PLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. 153,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,245. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $236,544.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,688.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,869 shares of company stock worth $3,187,687 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 27.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 51.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,188.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $6,890,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

