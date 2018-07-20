ProChain Market Cap Hits $9.84 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. During the last week, ProChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003700 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00457402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00162643 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022750 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

