PrismChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar. PrismChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrismChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PrismChain Profile

PrismChain (CRYPTO:PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain . PrismChain’s official message board is forum.prismchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

PrismChain Coin Trading

PrismChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

