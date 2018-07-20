Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Xcel Energy worth $162,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy opened at $45.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

