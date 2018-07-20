Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Insider Sells $130,475.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $130,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRI opened at $107.95 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.83 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,971,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,875,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,712,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

