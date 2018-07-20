PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $55,307.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00455664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00162582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023028 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne launched on January 8th, 2018. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

