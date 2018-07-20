Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $248.57.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

